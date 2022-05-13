Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

AMC opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $1,075,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $264,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

