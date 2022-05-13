Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 352,491 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 1,021.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81,707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 907,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 109,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,169,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 2.51.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

