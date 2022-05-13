Contrasting Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) & Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nokia Oyj and Proxim Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Oyj 0 2 12 0 2.86 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus price target of $6.95, indicating a potential upside of 48.75%.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia Oyj and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Oyj 7.01% 12.81% 5.43% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nokia Oyj and Proxim Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Oyj $26.27 billion 1.00 $1.92 billion $0.32 14.59 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Volatility & Risk

Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Nokia Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats Proxim Wireless on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nokia Oyj (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, and cloud and virtualization services, as well as wi-fi portfolio, including mesh solutions and cloud-based controllers; IP routing solutions for IP aggregation, and edge and core applications for residential, business, mobile, and industrial services; a portfolio of optical networks comprising portfolio coherent optical transponders, optical transport network switchers, wavelength-division multiplexers, reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer solutions, and optical line systems for metro access and aggregation, data center interconnect, regional, and long-haul/ultra-long-haul applications; and submarine networks. In addition, it offers business applications software, cloud and cognitive services, core networks software, and enterprise solutions. Further, the company provides hardware, software, and services, as well as licensing of intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. It serves communications service providers, webscales, hyperscalers, digital industries, and government. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Proxim Wireless (Get Rating)

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.