Convex Finance (CVX) Price Hits $13.93 on Major Exchanges

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $851.67 million and approximately $20.24 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $13.93 or 0.00045737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.11 or 0.00528944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00036820 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,532.68 or 1.98732580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 89,901,524 coins and its circulating supply is 61,133,709 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

