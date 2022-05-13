CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the April 15th total of 792,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CTK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 18,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,780. CooTek has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTK. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.