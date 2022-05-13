Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $53.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Corning stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. Corning has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $44.57.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 15.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

