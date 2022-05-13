Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COUP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.25.

COUP stock traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.51.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Coupa Software by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coupa Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

