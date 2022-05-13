Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.17.

Covetrus stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Covetrus’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

