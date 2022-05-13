Cowen Cuts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $95.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.81. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

