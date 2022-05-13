Cowen Lowers Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target to $10.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.

BRLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $4.75. 37,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,537. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $585,569.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $151,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,899 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

