Cowen Lowers Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $41.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ICHR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of ICHR opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ichor has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.