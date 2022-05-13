Cowen Trims Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Target Price to $13.00

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

TTCF stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tattooed Chef (Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.