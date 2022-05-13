Cowen Trims Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Target Price to $13.00

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
TTCF stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
