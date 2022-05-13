Cqs Us LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cqs Us LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $10.79 on Friday, reaching $301.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,814,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,181,617. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $284.94 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

