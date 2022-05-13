Cqs Us LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Cqs Us LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC owned about 4.07% of Ur-Energy worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 38.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ur-Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

URG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,644. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 239,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $430,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

