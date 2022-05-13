Cqs Us LLC Makes New $755,000 Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Cqs Us LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 389,331 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 270,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $9,156,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NYSE:BTU traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,705,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,639,169. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). The firm had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,936 shares of company stock worth $507,367. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

