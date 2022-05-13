Craig Hallum Downgrades GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTY Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of GTY Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

GTYH stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. GTY Technology has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $339.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -0.41.

GTY Technology ( NASDAQ:GTYH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GTY Technology will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tj Parass acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $28,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTYH. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 466.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

