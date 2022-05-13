Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Crane posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Crane stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.17. 4,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77. Crane has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Crane by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $52,606,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after purchasing an additional 273,292 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 2,532.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 241,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

