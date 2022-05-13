Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) a $68.00 Price Target

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has been assigned a $68.00 price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.