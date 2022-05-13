Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €48.40 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($50.95) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($44.74) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($51.58) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.90 ($45.16).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

