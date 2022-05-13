Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) to Underperform

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Drax Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGY opened at $21.01 on Friday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.