Credit Suisse Group Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $190.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.50.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.32 and its 200 day moving average is $159.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.