Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives $19.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRDO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,279. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

