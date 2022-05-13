Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 415 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 438 ($5.40) to GBX 415 ($5.12) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.81) to GBX 310 ($3.82) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.81) to GBX 370 ($4.56) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc is a real estate company, which engages in the development of apartments and townhouses to traditional detached family homes and complex regeneration schemes. The firm’s products range varies from homes for first time buyers through to large family homes; and includes a mixture of houses, apartments, and supporting commercial premises as part of its larger developments.

