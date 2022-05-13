Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.38.

TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.72. 134,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,341. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$16.08 and a 1-year high of C$19.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

In related news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$274,576.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at C$1,197,841.39.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.