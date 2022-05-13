CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,043,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.