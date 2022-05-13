CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of CubeSmart worth $25,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $42.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

