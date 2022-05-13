Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.06.

NYSE CWK opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

