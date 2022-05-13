Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of SPXU stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.05. 1,481,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,759,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

