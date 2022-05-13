Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $666,000 Stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 194.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $28,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,162 shares of company stock valued at $289,494. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.74 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

