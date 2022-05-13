Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 1,164 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,778. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

