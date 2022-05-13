Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 1,498 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,348,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after buying an additional 427,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,569,000 after buying an additional 166,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after buying an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

CAH stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.50. 59,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

