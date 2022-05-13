Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 516 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 83,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,809. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41.

