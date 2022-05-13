Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.48. 193,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,720,359. The firm has a market cap of $464.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

