Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes $306,000 Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 144,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

