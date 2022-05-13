CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.37)-$(0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $135-$141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.12 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Wedbush decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.11.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.24.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
