CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.37)-$(0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $135-$141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.12 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Wedbush decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.24.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

