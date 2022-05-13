CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.97 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.72.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $13.07 on Friday, hitting $133.57. 958,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,674. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.06.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

