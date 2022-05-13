D Geoffrey Armstrong Sells 30,120 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 30,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $182,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,447.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UONEK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 189,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,614. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Urban One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth about $14,055,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP grew its position in Urban One by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,997,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 316,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Urban One by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Urban One by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,960,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

