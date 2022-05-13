Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.45

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 80267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Daiwa House Industry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Daiwa House Industry alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.