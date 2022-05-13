Daniel P. Hart Purchases 5,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel P. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $263,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Crocs stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.86.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
