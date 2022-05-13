Daniel P. Hart Purchases 5,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel P. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $263,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.86.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

