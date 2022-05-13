DAO Maker Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.65 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $133.30 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00006493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00542151 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,618.97 or 2.09784480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00035334 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000254 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,894,322 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.