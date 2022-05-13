Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 330.4% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ DKDCW opened at $0.12 on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

