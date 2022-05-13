Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $206,260.04 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $206,260.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,114.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $10.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,216,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,374. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,883,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Datadog by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Datadog by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

