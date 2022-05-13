DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 13,073 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,512,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $426,873,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,719,000 after acquiring an additional 432,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,489,000 after acquiring an additional 298,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CBRE Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,827,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,758,000 after acquiring an additional 280,350 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,156. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.83.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.