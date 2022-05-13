DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 275,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.33. 107,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.94. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $270.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

