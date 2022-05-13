DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,869 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,871 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $150,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,841,552 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,787,378,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock traded up $15.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.28. 81,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,977. The company has a market cap of $191.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

