DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in KLA by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KLA by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $18.53 on Friday, reaching $334.13. 42,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,049. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.87 and a 200 day moving average of $376.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

