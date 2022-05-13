DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aptiv by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,913,000 after acquiring an additional 923,292 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Aptiv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after acquiring an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,623,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,739,000 after acquiring an additional 499,369 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,490. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

