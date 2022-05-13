DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 550.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.90. 11,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,709. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

