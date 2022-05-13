DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $15.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,000. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.66 and its 200-day moving average is $542.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

