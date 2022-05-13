DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UDR by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.06. 27,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

